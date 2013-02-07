Newtown Senator Chris Murphy Is Going On A Hilarious Rant About The NRA's 'Enemies List'

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, whose Congressional district includes Newtown, launched into a rant on Twitter this morning about the bizarre “Enemies List” on the NRA’s website.



The “enemies list” was first published on Sept. 17 of last year, but the liberal Daily Kos website brought it to light again last week in the midst of renewed debate over gun control legislation.

Here’s Murphy’s rant from this morning:

NRA “enemies list” shows just how staggeringly out of touch they are. I mean honestly: nraila.org/Issues/FactShe… — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 6, 2013

The United Methodist Church, the United Church of Christ, the US Catholic Conference, and B’nai B’rith, all made the NRA enemies list — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 6, 2013

Billy Crystal, Mandy Patinkin, and Rob Reiner all made the immortal classic The Princess Bride. They also all made the NRA’s enemies list. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 6, 2013

Say what you will about his music, but evidently the NRA considers Barry Manilow an enemy. Not a #Fanilow — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 6, 2013

