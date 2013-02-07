Newtown Senator Chris Murphy Is Going On A Hilarious Rant About The NRA's 'Enemies List'

Brett LoGiurato

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, whose Congressional district includes Newtown, launched into a rant on Twitter this morning about the bizarre “Enemies List” on the NRA’s website.

The “enemies list” was first published on Sept. 17 of last year, but the liberal Daily Kos website brought it to light again last week in the midst of renewed debate over gun control legislation. 

Here’s Murphy’s rant from this morning: 

Chris Murphy tweet

Photo: Twitter/@ChrisMurphyCT

