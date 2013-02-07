The 15 Most Bizarre People On The NRA's Enemies List

Walter Hickey
The National Rifle Association has come under fire once again this week, this time over its published enemies list, a bizarre lineup of more than 300 celebrities and groups who, at one time or another, have expressed opinions that differ from the pro-gun lobbying organisation. Although there are some obvious names on the list, others — including several long-forgotten celebrities and athletes — are a complete mystery. 

Here are the strangest fights the NRA has picked. 

Beyoncé

1998 Olympic Gold Figure Skater Tara Lipinski

Motorcycle Cruiser Magazine

1990s child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas

John McEnroe

Supermodel Christie Brinkley

Crooner Barry Manilow

Action star Sylvester Stallone

Director Mel Brooks

Actor Steve Buscemi

Actress Sigourney Weaver

The Temptations

Madonna

Retired NFL wide receiver and ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson (Both the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs are also on the list)

Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart

There are other NRA enemies.

