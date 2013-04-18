NRA Celebrates The Failure Of 'Misguided' Gun Control Bill

APThe NRA hailed the Senate’s failure to pass legislation that would expand background checks on gun purchases, which did not garner the necessary 60 votes in a Wednesday afternoon vote.



The organisation, which opposed the bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), said that it had been a “misguided” effort.

Here’s the NRA’s full statement:

Today, the misguided Manchin-Toomey-Schumer proposal failed in the U.S. Senate. This amendment would have criminalized certain private transfers of firearms between honest citizens, requiring lifelong friends, neighbours and some family members to get federal government permission to exercise a fundamental right or face prosecution. As we have noted previously, expanding background checks, at gun shows or elsewhere, will not reduce violent crime or keep our kids safe in their schools.

The NRA will continue to work with Republicans and Democrats who are committed to protecting our children in schools, prosecuting violent criminals to the fullest extent of the law, and fixing our broken mental health system. We are grateful for the hard work and leadership of those Senators who chose to pursue meaningful solutions to our nation’s most pressing problems.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.