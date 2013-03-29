The NRA Is Complaining That People Are Accurately Reporting About The Newtown Shooter From Police Documents

The NRA issued a statement Thursday responding to the release of dozens of official police documents on Newtown, Conn., shooter Adam Lanza, saying that one of the items police found is not accurate.



In searching Lanza’s home, investigators found an NRA certificate registered in Lanza’s name, as well as one in the name of his mother, Nancy Lanza. The NRA claims that the police records are false.

“There is no record of a member relationship between Newtown killer Adam Lanza, nor between Nancy Lanza, A. Lanza or N. Lanza with the National Rifle Association. Reporting to the contrary is reckless, false and defamatory,” the statement said.

According to the documents, police found “Adam Lanza National Rifle Association Certificate” in a blue duffel bag. The official police documents detailed more than 100 items police found in Lanza’s home.

The NRA did not immediately respond to an email request for comment seeking further clarification.

