New NRA Video Calls Obama An 'Elitist' and 'Hypocrite' For His Children's Secret Service Protection

The NRA released a new video tonight that calls President Barack Obama an “elitist” and “hypocrite” for opposing the NRA’s plan to install armed guards in every school, while his own children receive Secret Service protection.



The NRA video comes on the eve of the President’s plan to unveil new gun legislation at the White House.

Here’s the full video.



(Via The Blaze)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.