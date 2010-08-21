NPR's Surprisingly Big Online Audience – By The Charts

NPR just released its hour-by-hour study of listener habits, and its results are surprising.



One finding showed over 8,000 Americans listen to NPR on their iPhones between 8 and 10 a.m. on typical weekday mornings. NPR is also available on the iPad, Android phones, and NPR’s mobile website, but those platforms see more use in the early evening.

Some iPhone owners could be streaming the station through their car stereos, NPR data analyst Meredith Heard speculated, according to CNN. 6 per cent of U.S. cell phone owners do, research from Infinite Dial says.

The morning spike in NPR’s iPhone users may “indicate a strong use of that particular app during the morning commute” and is a “unique pattern among NPR mobile platforms,” according to Heard.

But radio is still the leading method of listening, according to an NPR publicist wrote. 27 million people tune into NPR programming every week, and within 15 minutes during a typical weekday morning commute, NPR reaches 2.4 million average listeners.

Weekday Audience Throughout The Day (On-Air and Online) Saturday Audience Throughout The Day (On-Air and Online) Sunday Audience Throughout The Day (On-Air and Online) Weekday Audience Throughout The Day (Mobile Audience) Saturday Audience Throughout The Day (Mobile Audience) Sunday Audience Throughout The Day (Mobile Audience)

