NPR, Wall Street Journal Launching iPad-Only Sites

The Wall Street Journal (NWS) and National Public Radio are prepping for Apple’s new toy next month with custom-built iPad-only websites.



According to Peter Kafka at MediaMemo, users will be able to fire up the iPad’s browser, visit NPR.org or WSJ.com, and it will automatically detect that it’s being viewed with Apple’s device and display an exclusive, custom-built site.

As Peter tells us, this solves media companies’ dilemma of scrambling to create an iPad app in time for the April 3 shipping date.

It also allows media companies to come up with a solution during Apple (AAPL) and Adobe’s (ADBE) standoff. Flash products on NPR and the Wall Street Journal’s regular sites won’t be seen on the customised iPad site, since Apple doesn’t support Abobe Flash in its browser.

