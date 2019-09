Photo: NPR

NPR’s Planet Money has bought a mortgage backed security of their own and are watching it grown and die like a financial Chia Pet.Check out their awesome video of the process so you too can bask in the glow of their new derivative pet.



Listen to the full audio story at NPR’s Planet Money >



