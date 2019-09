WSJ’s David Wessel points us to this unusual but moving use of Twitter by NPR reporter Scott Simon: he is live-Tweeting his mother’s serious illness from her bedside in Chicago.



We’ve compiled the Tweets here via Storify. You can check out Simon’s whole feed here ยป

