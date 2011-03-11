JON STEWART: NPR Execs 'Pussies' For Forcing Schiller Resignation

As Jon Stewart pointed out on Wednesday night’s Daily Show, NPR executive Ron Schiller got caught on film by “[James] O’Keefe, the Aston Kutcher of the Conservative movement.”



The controversy resulted in the resignation of the fundraiser and NPR CEO Vivian Schiller.

“Obviously, in a case like this, the erection at Fox News headquarters can most likely be seen from outer space.

You can imagine NPR would mount a vigorous defence of themselves. Perhaps acknowledge some bias on the part of some of their employees but while still touting the difference between the news organisation influenced by bias and a biased organisation relentlessly promoting a partisan agenda under the rubric of being a news organisation, a point that could easily be made by comparing let’s say any randomly chosen 24-hour broadcast period of the two organisations.

Hint: The less agenda-driven organisation is the one that spends more time on the migration habits of Monarch butterflies.”

Cue clips of news anchors across the networks announcing Vivian Schiller’s resignation.

Stewart, fake sneezing: “Pussies!”

“I’m sorry. I got the word ‘pussy’ stuck in my throat. … C’mon, at least fight.”

Vid below.



The Daily Show – MoveOn.Aww – NPR Executive Resigns

