"NPR Is Not Open To Real News"

That’s Juan Williams reacting to yesterday’s news that Ellen Weiss, the executive responsible for his firing last October, had stepped down.



For her part Weiss says the decision was not hers alone.

It is clear Williams, who has been voicing some very un-Fox like opinions on the network of late, is still enormously bitter over his firing. And he has good reason to be!

Listen to his description, as told to Megyn Kelly yesterday, of how the departure took place.

“[Weiss] essentially called me a bigot for saying that I feared and felt when I am in airports and about to get on a plane and see people dressed in Muslim garb a moment of anxiety about that presence. That statement she said was evidence of bigotry, that she felt there was no longer any place for me because I crossed the line of her journalistic standards. What I think I crossed was her politically correct line in the sand. When I said to her ‘we can talk about this, have you heard the whole interview with Bill O’ Reilly?’ She said she didn’t need to hear anything else , review anything else. She said there was nothing I could say to her to change her mind.”

I mean, c’mon. The problem with NPR is that they don’t watch enough Fox News. How else to explain the knee-jerk firing. Much like the White House has done on occasion, they appeared to be reacting to the idea of Fox News and not the reality.

Williams went on (and on). But he is harshest on NPR’s news division.

“They have a culture there is not open to real news, that is not open to all points of view, that is not open to the real world around us and to the many different dynamics, perspectives and life stories that animate America.”

Emphasis mine, because, as anyone who listens to NPR regularly knows, this is a ridiculous thing to say and almost exactly the opposite of what NPR provides its listeners. One might suggest that it is a better description of Fox News, and that Williams is one of the few exceptions there that proves that rule. But as I said, he bitter. Needless to say, Fox loves controversy and have managed to milk the NPR firing for every last drop.

Video of Williams full remarks below. And NPR’s David Folkenflik‘s excellent breakdown here.

