NPR Is "Left Wing Of Nazism" Says Fox News Chairman

Roger Ailes, the chairman of Fox News, equates NPR to Nazis in part II of his interview with The Daily Beast.



The whole interview is worth checking out, but if you’re pressed for time — here are the highlights:

On NPR, who fired Juan Williams:

They are, of course, Nazis. They have a kind of Nazi attitude. They are the left wing of Nazism. These guys don’t want any other point of view. They don’t even feel guilty using tax dollars to spout their propaganda. They are basically Air America with government funding to keep them alive.

On choosing to hire Juan Williams, the “pure liberal”:

A guy who gets fired and humiliated in the press can lose a lot of confidence… I didn’t want him to have to call his wife and say we lost money.

On “crazy” Jon Stewart:

He hates conservative views. He hates conservative thoughts. He hates conservative verbiage. He hates conservatives.

On Bill O’Reilly’s asking “”Does Sharia law say we can behead Dana Milbank?”:

Well, I would have cut a little lower.

