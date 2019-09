On April 28, 1994, NPR sent its employees a memo announcing that the Internet would be coming to the office.

In the memo, which we found on The Huffington Post via blogger Jim Romenesko, NPR explains what the Internet is:

And how email works:

To read the full email, head over to Jim Romensko’s blog.

