NPR Fires Juan Williams For Saying He's Nervous Muslims Might Try To Kill Him

Another sacking for religio-stereotyping, this time by politically correct NPR.



Here’s what the-now-ex-NPR news analyst Juan Williams is quoted as having told FOX’s incendiary Bill O’Reilly:

“I mean, look, Bill, I’m not a bigot. You know the kind of books I’ve written about the civil rights movement in this country. But when I get on the plane, I got to tell you, if I see people who are in Muslim garb and I think, you know, they are identifying themselves first and foremost as Muslims, I get worried. I get nervous.”

Mr. Williams also made reference to the Pakistani immigrant who pleaded guilty this month to trying to plant a car bomb in Times Square. “He said the war with Muslims, America’s war is just beginning, first drop of blood. I don’t think there’s any way to get away from these facts,” Mr. Williams said.

Now, we’re not surprised Rick Sanchez got canned for calling John Stewart a bigot and suggesting that Jews run the media. And we’re fine with the “Ground Zero mosque” (there was already one in the Twin Towers that got destroyed when some other Muslims killed 3000+ people). And we were outraged on behalf of Muslim Americans when a Maine newspaper apologized to its readers earlier this year for showing a picture of some Portland residents praying peacefully at the end of Ramadan (September 11).

But there’s no denying that some Muslims want to kill Americans. And that one favoured method for doing so is blowing up planes.

So Juan Williams’ remarks, at least as quoted, strike us as honest comments that get at an unsettling truth that a lot of Americans (including, perhaps, Muslim Americans) feel–one that should be acknowledged and discussed.

But that discussion apparently won’t be happening on NPR.

(Quote from Brian Stelter’s NYT article on the firing >)

