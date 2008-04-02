NPR Digital Chief Joins Etsy

Via PaidContent: NPR digital chief Maria Thomas is joining the crafty ecommerce site Etsy as COO. Thomas had been at NPR for six years, and pushed the public broadcaster’s podcasting and digital music efforts. Her move comes weeks after the departure of CEO Ken Stern, who had championed NPR’s digital investments, which put him at odds with some station managers. Thomas said her departure is unrelated. “It’s about an opportunity for me, and not much to do with NPR,” she said.



