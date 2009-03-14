NPR Can't Afford To Buy Newspapers Anymore

In order to save a little money, National Public Radio (NPR) is asking all staffers to cancel their newspaper subscriptions, according to a memo obtained by the Poynter Institute.



Where will they get their news?

From: Ellen McDonnell

To: ME list; Davar Ardalan; Jenni Bergal

Sent: Thu Mar 12 15:48:24 2009

Subject: saving money

As of April 1 NPR is cancelling all newspaper subscriptions. We are making some arrangments to get the Wall Street Journal either on line or hard copy. You have until tomorrow to appeal this if there is a solid reason why you should be exempt. This is a cost saving measure company wide.

