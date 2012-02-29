Now's Your Chance To Bid On Jon Corzine's Vintage Jaguar Complete With An Old Goldman Sachs Directory

Photo: eBay

A listing on eBay is selling a 1987 Jaguar XJS purportedly owned by former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine. [h/t Dealbreaker]Corzine reportedly drove the Jaguar during his summers in the Hamptons—though now that David Tepper has torn down his Hamptons mansion after buying it from Corzine’s ex-wife and the disgraced CEO is facing multiple lawsuits, he probably won’t be seeing those summers again anytime soon.



The validity of the car’s past ownership is dubious, so keep in mind that the seller could just be using a clever sales pitch.

Winning the car also gets you an extra treat: a 1990 Goldman Sachs personal directory with phone numbers and addresses for every Goldman employee in that year. As many know, Corzine was the CEO of the investment bank in the 90s, which makes us believe this listing may be more real than not.

Here’s the description from eBay:

Very Low miles for this prestigious and yet famously/ infamously originally owned (depending on whether you are a Democrat or a Republican) or for that matter a recent investor who just found out that your investment into MF Global 1+ billion dollars investment has been temporarily misplaced, 1987 Jaguar XJSC. It is factual that this is, and was Jon Corzine’s Hamptons Long Island Summer vacation Jaguar Convertible purchased in New Jersey and then driven to the The Hamptons where I can still make out the golf club marks around the trunk as he was putting them back in. Also included in the sale is his own private Goldman Sachs’ personal directory for pages and pages of employees throughout the world in 1990. I believe he must have misplaced it under the spare tire as he himself has listed his own private information in writings. It’s a gorgeous car with a great history. Pictures of everything to be downloaded soon. It sounds to me like this car could turn into a great piece of Americana or even a great piece of American history considering what has taken place recently in our Country

Want to own a piece of famous or infamous history? Starting bid is at $10,000.

