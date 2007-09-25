NowhereCD: DRM-free Music Retailer Shutting Down

AnywhereCD, the DRM-free music retailer created by MP3.com founder Michael Robertson, is going out of business. AnywhereCD had an odd premise to begin with: It would sell conventional albums on CD and bundle them with DRM-free MP3 tracks.



It was a hard case to make to consumers and an impossible one to make with the major labels; only Warner Music Group (WMG) agreed to work with the company. Then WMG promptly sued Anywhere CD last spring, arguing that the company had violated terms of their agreement; the two companies settled in June. Socal Tech via PaidContent

