Watch Out Data Hogs: Verizon To Join AT&T With Its Own Tiered Data Plans

Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg

Photo: Associated Press

Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg says the company will probably introduce tiered data plans for its wireless customers soon, possibly within four to six months, The Wall Street Journal reports.When AT&T made a similar announcement, people were outraged, and we imagine that will happen again this time. But, as we pointed out then, it’s both reasonable and inevitable that those who use the most mobile bandwidth will end up paying for it.



The biggest data consumers use many times as much bandwidth as the average user. Cheap, unlimited data plans have been fun while they’ve lasted, but they’re going the way of the buffalo, and there’s nothing to be done about it.

