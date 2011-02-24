Upload Photos From Your Camera Without Wires

Your digital camera can now easily be turned into a wireless uploading device. Eye-Fi offers the first wireless memory card.



Slip it into your camera and it stores photos and video like a regular SD card, but when it comes within range of a specified Wi-Fi network, you can upload your media to a computer, or sharing sites like Flickr, Picasa, YouTube and more.

Added to this, Eye-Fi’s card feature direct connectivity to your smartphone or tablet. You can take a photo, send it to your mobile phone, then share it with your friends instantly. For more information on Eye-Fi, visit www.eye.fi.

At CES 2011, Smallbiztechnology.com spoke with Berend Ozceri of Eye-Fi about its wireless memory card:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

