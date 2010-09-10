Now You'll Never Be Able To Get Your iPhone Back From Your Kids

Thought your young kids were hooked on your iPhone or iPod touch before? Check out the new Woogie, a new adorable, “huggable” case from Griffin Technology.

It includes a screen protector, speakers (powered by AAA batteries), and a Woogie app that lets kids preview Sesame Street e-books and other e-books from Iceberg, an e-book platform.

And it’s only $20. Looks pretty cool.

Don’t miss: HELP! My Kids Are Addicted To My iPad!

