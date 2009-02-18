Now You Know, Never Trust A Knight

In the post-Madoff, post-Stanford era, what are some good investing rules to know? Well, diversify for one. Oh and of course, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And generally, make sure your money manager has a legitimate auditor. All good stuff.



Another thing thing you can add, as a commenter points out: Never trust a knight. Allen Stanford gained his “Sir” in Antigua, and Madoff feeder Michael Bienes got his knighthood after converting to Catholicism and donating a lot to a local church.

We just need one more and we’ve officially got a trend. Let’s hope we never hear about some giant Sir Paul McCartney-related fraud.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.