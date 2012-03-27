Now You Can Watch Dick Cheney's Heart Transplant

The details of Dick Cheney’s heart transplant may have been hush-hush, but we’re pretty sure none of what’s detailed in this video from Taiwan-based Next Media Animation actually happened.



The folks at the “animated news” provider have released their own take on Cheney’s secret procedure and it’s certainly … creative.

In the video, American soldiers attack a Middle Eastern man and gave his heart to Cheney. Cheney’s old heart first goes to a sick rabbit, who immediately attacks the doctor doing the transplant. Then it’s transferred to a Frankenstein-esque monster, who rejects it because it’s “too evil.”

And then Darth Vader gets a hold of it and uses it to power the Death Star. Right.

It’s certainly worth a watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

