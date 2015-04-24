Now you can walk through Gallipoli in Minecraft, thanks to this incredible, year-long student project

A group of high school students have dedicated the past year to recreating Gallipoli in Minecraft – and it’s ready for anyone to walk over just in time for the 100th anniversary of Anzac Day.

The 35 students from Alfriston College in New Zealand recreated the landscape of 1915 Gallipoli block by block, working with staff from the Auckland War Memorial Museum and utilising pictures, diaries and maps from its First World War collections.

Here’s Anzac Cove:

Anzac Cove. Picture: Alfriston College/Auckland War Memorial Museum

And the Sphinx:

The Sphinx. Picture: Alfriston College/Auckland War Memorial Museum

Both boys and girls aged 13 to 18 worked on the project. The school runs its own weekly Minecraft club, but Burne said a lot of the effort was made in students’ spare time and weekends.

While they focused on the experiences of New Zealand people who served in the 1915 campaign, the entire landscape is available for any Minecraft user to download and modify or enhance with their own historic detail.

In fact, the museum encourages it, especially for schools which utilise a version of Minecraft built specifically for the classroom, MinecraftEdu.

“We’re asking you to explore it, create and make suggestions for other starting points,” the museum’s school programmer Wendy Burne told Business Insider.

“Some audiences, for example, may create more of a specific Australian perspective.

“The website shows you where you can download it, and how to engage with it, but an obvious starting point is selecting a few photos they might find from elsewhere and reference them for their own build.”

The resource packs add to the realism, including features such as sandbags and Ottoman and ANZAC player skins. The scale of the landscape is huge and the detail fantastic, especially given it was pieced together in under a year.

Here’s a couple of fly-throughs, from Anzac Cove:

To Saribair Range:

And the approach to V Beach:

Burne said the museum had “nothing planned” as yet for similar anniversaries, such as the upcoming 60th anniversary of the end of World War II, but she “wouldn’t be surprised if it comes to more”.

“It got a lot of legs, the response has been fantastic,” she said. “It’s a very powerful engagement tool.”

Download the Gallipoli in Minecraft kit here.

