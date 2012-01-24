Now You Can Use A Fake Name On Google+

Photo: Robert Johnson

When Google introduced Google+ last summer, some users were upset that the service wouldn’t let them use the nicknames that they’re commonly known by. Instead, Google forced them to use their birthname, and even kicked some early users off the site.In October, Google said they would reverse that policy, and today it finally happened.



Sort of.

Google+ co-leader Bradley Horowitz explained in a post that Google might still flag profiles created under obviously fake names. But you can get off the blacklist by providing links to news articles that cite your pseudonym, or “proof of an established identity online with a meaningful following.”

While Google reviews the request, it might blank out your profile for a few days.

Google+ will also let you add nicknames — like Billy “White Shoes” Johnson — and names in alternate scripts to your profile.

The full policy is described here, and will take effect over the next few days.

Facebook famously refuses to allow fake names in profiles, so

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.