Accidentally Delete A Message? Now You Can Undo In Gmail For iPhone

Photo: Google

Google just released a great tweak for their Gmail iOS web app that enables you to undo common actions including: archiving items, moving messages, applying labels, or deleting an item.Any time you perform one of these actions, Gmail now pops up a yellow bar that gives you a few seconds’ grace period to undo it if you messed up.



It’s another piece of evidence that illustrates how diligently Google’s mobile team has been working to optimise apps for iOS devices. We must admit–we do often use Gmail in Mobile Safari because of how much we love our labels and auto-contact-fill-in. Mail.app doesn’t seem to be cutting it any more.

Let’s hope Apple gives in to copying somebody else, for once, and offers some Gmail-esque features (besides threaded messaging) like labelling for iOS 5 this June.

(Via Gmail Blog)

