Now You Can Track Your Tax Refunds With An IRS iPhone App

By Christopher MaagWondering where the heck your tax refund is? Check your phone. The IRS announced Monday that it will introduce IRS2Go, an app for iPhones and Android phones that lets people check on the status of their tax refunds, plus get tips on tax filing.

“As technology evolves and younger taxpayers get their information in new ways, we will keep innovating to make it easy for all taxpayers to access helpful information,” IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman said in a press release.

To get their information, taxpayers will have to enter their Social Security numbers into the app, plus their filing status and how much money they expect to return. People who file electronically will be able to check on the status of their refunds within about three days of filing, according to the IRS, but people who file by paper will have to wait three to four weeks before the new app will work.

Last year about 70% of 142 million individual tax filers completed the process electronically, the IRS said.



This post originally appeared on Credit.com.

