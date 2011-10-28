Google+ Aims At Twitter With New "What's Hot" And Analytics

Google+ Ripples lets you track how posts are being spread.

Google is adding new features to Google+ that will help users keep track of what’s being posted there and how it’s spreading.The features seem aimed at Twitter, whose “trending” topics help users figure out what’s being talked about, and which recently started testing an analytics platform to help publishers figure out how Twitter is driving traffic to their sites.



The first feature, What’s Hot On Google+, is simply a listing of posts that are getting a lot of attention. Users will see a link to it when they scroll down past their new posts on the service. There’s also a new “What’s Hot” entry on the left-hand side of the screen, right by the checkboxes you use to view posts from particular Circles (like Friends or Family).

The second feature, Ripples, is only in the experimental phase but looks a lot cooler. It gives users — not just Web publishers but any user — a graphic way to check out how posts are being spread virally. You can select any public post, then choose the new “View Ripples” option, and you’ll be able to track who shared the post, who they shared it with, and the time of sharing. There’s also an analytics toolbar that shows overall hits on that post through time.

Google also added a built-in photo editor, Creative Director, and made Google+ available to Google Apps users.

Here are a couple of videos describing the new features. This is What’s Hot:

And this is Ripples:

