Now You Can Rent A Tesla Model S From Hertz

You can now rent a Tesla Model S from Hertz in California, the rental car company announced today.

The all-electric, award-winning sedan will join the company’s “Dream Cars” program, which it launched in June.

Customers already have access to luxury cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porsche, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz.

According to Hertz, the high-end program has been a hit.

“Customer and industry support for Hertz’s Dream Cars has been overwhelming, so adding the Tesla Model S to the already outstanding fleet was an easy choice,” said Mark P. Frissora, Chairman and CEO, said in a press release.

Naturally, it will cost more to rent Motor Trend’s Car of the Year than an old Chevy Impala. The Model S will cost $US500 per day, and cost $US.49 per mile after 75 miles.

Here are the rates for some of the other cars in the Dream fleet:

Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Bentley: $US1,500 per day, plus $US3 per mile after 75 miles

Aston Martin Vantage and Audi R8: $US1,000 per day, plus $US3 per mile after 75 miles

Porsche and Mercedes: $US350 per day, plus $US.49 per mile after 75 miles

Hertz does not disclose how many of each car it has in its national fleet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.