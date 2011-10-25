Now You Can Rent A Bedroom At London's Heathrow Airport

Photo: cycreation / Shutterstock.com

There’s plenty of airports (like PHL and NRT) with rent-a-room spots, where travellers may pay for a few hours to take a nap or just to escape the hustle and bustle of the terminal, but now the concept has crossed the pond.Thanks to the creative airport engineers over at No.1 Traveller, there are now private rooms available airside for rent for just a few pounds. Open to one and all—assuming you have the cash—they’re found in the airport’s terminal three. In total there are 12 rooms from which to choose, and each comes with television, free internet access, free telephone, and of course a shower to freshen up. There’s even a room service option, but unfortunately they don’t do wake-up calls—so don’t forget to set your alarm!



They’ll hardly break your travel budget, but at the same time the rental rooms aren’t exactly cheap. It’s £20 for a single or £30 for a twin for each hour with a two hour minimum, and the place is open between 4:30am and 10:30pm. Unfortunately airport rules limit guests from staying overnight, so if you miss your flight you’ll have to clear security again in the morning just like everyone else.

This post originally appeared on Jaunted.

