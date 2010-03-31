Yelp Of People: Now You Can Secretly Trash People You Hate And Wreck Their Online Reputations

From TechCrunch: Imagine every positive and ugly opinion about you— from your mother to that awkward co-worker you rejected at the company Christmas party— centrally located on one online profile. Sound scary? It is.
Today,
makes its beta debut. It’s essentially Yelp for LinkedIn: any user can create an online profile for a professional and submit anonymous reviews. You can claim your profile, but unlike
, you have to accept every post, warts and all. And once the profile is up there’s no taking it down.
Continue reading on TechCrunch >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.