Now You Can Own Luxury Brand Christian Louboutin For Just $50

Getty/ Ian Gavan

Luxury French shoe label Christian Louboutin, known for signature shiny, red-lacquered soles, has launched Rouge Louboutin, a nail lacquer to complete the Louboutin look.

Fanatics of the label can now paint their nails in the same signature colour as the bottoms of their heels.

The glass bottle with its handmade patent leather stiletto-like cap can take up to 22 weeks to make.

A far cry from the cost of the shoes which sell for anywhere between $800 and $6,000 a pair, people can now have a Christian Louboutin creation for just $50.

Christian Louboutin told Kristen Spaulding on the Neiman Marcus blog: “When approaching the nail colour bottle I applied similar design principles of that with shoes, thinking only of the proportions and the objects I wanted to create. I wanted the Rouge to stand out so I decided to make only the Rouge the height of the highest shoe I had ever made, which was the Ballerina Ultima.”

Here is the nail polish and shoe.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.