Now You Can Make A Fresh Espresso From The Comfort Of Your Car

If you’re about to fall asleep at the wheel, with no Dunkin’ doughnuts drive-through in sight, well, this might be your saviour .The Handpresso Auto is a thermos-sized espresso machine for your car that plugs into a 12V cigarette lighter and makes a shot in two minutes.



It costs 149 euros, or about 200 US dollars. And unfortunately, the Handpresso Auto is not yet available in the United States.

But if you ever have one, you’ll probably want to pull over while you prepare your drink.

