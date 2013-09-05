Now You Can Make Campbell's Soup In Your Coffee Machine

Campbell’s Soup is releasing broth in cups for Keurig coffee machines.

Campbell’s and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters collaborated on the product, according to a joint statement.

The soup will come in three varieties, including Homestyle Chicken Broth & Noodle, according to the release. Other flavours haven’t been announced.

The package will have a K-cup pack of broth that will be poured over a dry pasta and vegetable blend.

