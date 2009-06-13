Now You Can Live Like Lloyd Blankfein

Has Lloyd Blankfein concluded that the housing market in NYC is in trouble? Or does the chief executive of Goldman Sachs just want to raise cash now?



Two years ago, Lloyd and his wife Laura bought a fancy new pad at 15 Central Park West for $27 million. But Lloyd had just been named chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs and the housing market was supposedly in trouble. The couple kept their old pad, at 941 Park Avenue, off the market.

Now they’ve finally put it the old five-bedroom duplex on the market, listing it with Sotheby’s Lauren Spiegel for $15 million, our friends over at Cityfile are reporting. The place comes with grand foyer, 30-foot living room with wood burning fireplace, paneled library, formal dining room, master bedroom suite with office and two baths, two maid’s rooms, and bath and laundry area.

So, of course, we’re wondering why he’s going to market with the place now. What do you think?

Cityfile shares the floor plan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.