Hunt Like A Royal With This $300,000 Swedish Hunting Rifle

Swedish gun and rifle maker VO Vapen, founded in 1977 by master gunsmith Viggo Olsson, fashions the world’s most exclusive handmade hunting rifles.

Their newest creation is designed as a tribute to the Vikings and the Norse gods – behold the VO Viking Odin.First in a series of four entirely unique guns, each devoted to a different mythological figure, the Odin is engraved with the god’s image together with his ravens Hugin and Munin, against a background of 24 carat gold.

You don’t have to travel all the way to Sweden to lay hands on it; the Odin is currently residing in the gunroom of William & Son, London.

You do, however, have to come up with $300,000.

Obviously, you don’t go hunting with a rifle like this in any old SUV; an exquisite gun calls for an equally impressive vehicle.

Our pick: the Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG, which we present below with some other stylish items fit for a regal hunting trip.

We mean that literally – VO Vapen holds a royal appointment to H.M. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

