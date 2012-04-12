PA For A Day Lets You Book Your Own Assistant For $20/Hour

Celebrities may be able to keep a personal assistant on their payroll, but that kind of day help is usually out of reach for 99% of workaholics out there.



New York City-based entrepreneur Charell Charleston is hoping to fill that need with a new start-up called PA For A Day.

Launched in March, the company offers consumers and businesses a cost-effective way to hire their own personal assistant–and help cash-strapped freelancers find gigs at the same time.

“As a busy professional myself, I understand the value of being able to get important items checked off the to-do list without magically creating more hours in the day,” Charleston says. “Everyone, no matter who they are can use help from time to time and now there is an easy, cost-effective way to get it.”

For $20 per hour (with a two-hour minimum), you can reserve your a PA to do just about any task: picking up dry-cleaning, waiting for the cable guy, filing papers or handling the grocery shopping. Every assistant must sign a confidentiality agreement and go through an interview process.

Scheduling a PA on the site is like booking a flight online. You’ll fill out your preferred date and time and answer some questions about the task at hand. The site doesn’t offer refunds for cancellations, but you can reschedule up to 48 hours in advance.

If you love your helper enough to hire them full-time, the company is completely cool with letting them go. Unlike temp agencies, they won’t charge a hiring fee; instead, they ask employers to post a review of the service online.

Here’s a list of specialties the site offers so far:

appointment and schedule keeping

travel scheduling

running errands

book keeping and bill payment

dog walking and sitting

phone screening and message taking

packing and unpacking for travel

grocery shopping and meal preparation

moving assistance

note taking

office or household management

personal shopping and gift selection

organising meetings and parties

event promotion and staffing

creative support

press material creation (releases, bios, media alerts and fact sheets)

editing

basic computer skills (e-mail, scheduling, typing, presentations)

translation

event planning

If you’re a freelancer interested in applying, email [email protected].

