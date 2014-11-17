Now You Can Go Bushwalking In NSW At Your Desk With A Cool New National Parks Site, Google Trekker

Mt Kosciuzko. Source: Google Trekker

Some of the most beautiful and remote parks of New South Wales can now be seen from the comfort of your laptop thanks to an incredible new version of Google Street View, which takes you trekking through 25 of the state’s National Parks.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is the first organisation in Australia to be part of the Google program, which sees organisations borrow the Trekker technology to collect imagery of hard to reach places and help map the world.

The 360-degree imagery stretches from Kosciuszko to Cape Byron, covering over 400km of walking tracks and 700km of roads and trails. It includes Montague Island, 35km off the NSW South Coast.

NSW environment minister Rob Stokes said the new service means people can now scope out walks before they travel.

“In conjunction with the NSW National Parks website, this imagery will give people another great way to plan their park visits, check walking tracks for suitability and learn about the area beforehand,” Stokes said.

“People who have been unable to make it to the bottom of that gorge or the top of that ridge can now see all the sites our national parks have to offer.

You can check out the views on the National Parks website here.

The Google Trekker view from Montague Island, looking back to Mt Dromadary on the NSW Mainland. Source: Google Trekker

