The World's Most Expensive Car Wash Costs $15,000 And Takes A Week To Complete

Photo: kirstea via Flickr

Talk about pampering.There’s a luxury car wash in Dubai that offers a weeklong “spa” treatment for autos and costs around $15,000 per week, according to the Daily Mail.



The company, Monza Ultimate Dealing and Protection, only services top tier automobiles such as Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and Rolls Royce.

The cleaning method uses a cutting-edge nanotechnology technique that completely avoids any human contact with the car, eliminating the prospect of fingerprints.

Staff are trained for six months and use microscopes to get rid of small specks of dirt not visible to the naked eye, according to the Daily Mail.

Monza owner, Federick Faidhi, told the paper:

I strongly believe it’s a tragedy when someone spends so much money on a magnificent car and then ends up going in to a petrol station or washing it at home with normal tap water.

We don’t fade scratches and the swell marks, we eliminate them.

Now, check out 15 Maserati’s that were destroyed in car wrecks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.