Now You Can Escape Doomsday In A Luxury Missile Silo In Kansas

(Newser) – If you happen to be both a survivalist and a millionaire, have we got a find for you: luxury condos that are being built in Kansas … inside abandoned missile silos.



The $1 million to $2 million condos feature top-end appliances, walk-in closets, high ceilings, and your other basic necessities like a barbed-wire-topped fence that can stun would-be intruders, an elevator that will only open to the correct fingerprints, nine-foot-thick concrete walls, and electronic windows featuring “views” of Paris or the beach.

Developer Larry Hall—who owns one of the condos himself—already has four buyers, who “worry about events ranging from solar flares, to economic collapse, to pandemics to terrorism to food shortages,” he explains to the AFP.

But the condos aren’t just good in a doomsday scenario: Hall plans to use his as a vacation home until disaster strikes, and the silo will ultimately include a pool, a movie theatre, a library, and a farm. Click for more on the very elaborate plans.



