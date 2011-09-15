Now You Can Edit Your Videos Directly Inside Of YouTube

Photo: Kerplinq

Uploading videos to YouTube was previously a very “final” process. Your video couldn’t be altered after upload. As of today, you can edit your video directly on YouTube, the company announced.You can make basic edits, shorten your video, swap out the soundtrack, etc.



You can also stabilise shaky hand-held footage, do basic colour correction, rotate a video, and adjust a video’s contrast.

As an added bonus, you can apply Photoshop-style filters from Picnik to stylize your videos.

To get started, open up the details pane on one of your videos and click on the “Edit Video” button appearing at the top:

Photo: YouTube

Happy editing!

