Now You Can Change Your Twitter Language Setting To 'LOLCat'

Today Twitter rolled out a beta test of a new language setting.



Instead of experiencing Twitter in Spanish, English or French, you can now read everything in “LOLCat.”

What exactly does that mean?

LOLCat was made popular by The Cheezburger Network and its CEO, Ben Huh. It turned pictures of animals into memes. We weren’t sure how that would translate to Twitter, so we tried it out.

First, we followed Twitter’s instructional tweet:

Happeh Fridai! U can nao change ur language 2 lolcat in Settings. Hope u liek it. twitter.com/settings twitter.com/twitter/status… — Twitter (@twitter) February 8, 2013

Then we logged in and changed our language settings.

Photo: Twitter/Shontelaylay

That’s when things got weird. “Location” was now spelled “Locashun” and we received a message: “Yore languuj settings haz a been saved. Pleez note that teh languuj yous choze ar still in beta testins. T report any errors or bugs, visit our translashun centr.”

What’s it like to tweet in LOLcats? We tried that too.

Photo: Twitter/Shontelaylay

Finally, we checked out our profile page. It doesn’t turn any of your tweets or other people’s tweets into LOLcats lingo.

Instead, it changes the navigation bar to say “Hum” instead of “Home,” Discovr” instead of “Discover” and “Followin” instead of “Following.” “Who to follow” became “Hoo 2 follow.”

Semi-amusing, but not worth the switch.

Photo: Twitter/Shontelaylay

