Now You Can Buy Your Very Own 'Louis Vuitton' Condoms

Screen shot of the Louis Vuitton condom from the original article on Huffington Post

Photo: Screen shot of Huffington Post

Today everyone was talking about Louis Vuitton condoms on Twitter.If you’re willing to spend $68 for a twelve pack, you might be disappointed, as they are not actually associated with the company but have been designed by Irakli Kiziria for Design Provocation, according to a piece by Ileana Llorens of Huffington Post.



This is not the only brand name condom rumour to make it online. A year ago, Coco Chanel condoms were reportedly sold at $279 a dozen.

Those wanting to “keep it classy,” as the Coco Chanel wrapping advised, still can do so with condoms from Proper Attire. According to Luxist, Proper Attire condoms have been designed by the likes of Alexander Wang and Charlotte Ronson. And probably the most affordable brand name condoms are those by Marc Jacobs, which only cost $1.50 a pop.

