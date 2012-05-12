Now You Can Buy Your Very Own Italian Automaker

De Tomaso Pantera

Photo: exfordy via flickr

While many very wealthy people can buy a Ferrari, very few can afford their own automaker.According to a report in Hemmings, famed Italian automaker De Tomaso is now available for purchase.



And it isn’t just one car that’s available…it’s the whole company.

If you buy the company, you are getting 900 employees, a factory in Turin, and decades of history. De Tomaso built cars with typical Italian style and big American power.

Cars like the Mangusta and Pantera feature beautiful lines with Ford V8s to create a unique combination.

Right now, the 900 employees are all unpaid, so the new buyer might want to start off with giving them a little something for their troubles. And then you’ll need to develop a car to sell.

These seem like small hurdles to jump over to make your own perfect car. The price for the company has not been disclosed, but don’t expect it to be cheap.

If no buyer can be found, Hemmings notes that De Tomaso may go the way of Saab and become a distant memory. That would be a sad day.

