Buy The World's Deepest Sea Cave For $24 Million

The world’s deepest hole is on the market for a whopping $24 million, a relative bargain considering the surrounding 180-acre property could be zoned for a major resort or vacation home complex.



The cave, a record 663 feet deep, was declared one of the “top 77 natural wonders of the world.“

Pricey Pads notes that the undeveloped beachfront property on the Bahamas’ Long Island, known as Blue Hole Bay, is not far from homes owned by Johnny Depp, David Copperfield, Tyler Perry, and Bernard Arnault.

Thanks to our friends at Curbed for discovering the listing.

Photo: Courtesy The Umansky Group

Photo: Courtesy The Umansky Group

Photo: Courtesy The Umansky Group

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.