Now You Can Buy Samsung's Galaxy Tab For Just $200 From Verizon And Sprint

Photo: Samsung.com

The Samsung Galaxy Tab is now only $199.99 if you buy it with a two-year 3G contract from either Verizon or Sprint.The Galaxy Tab is seven inches and is still running Android 2.2 Froyo (which isn’t optimised for tablets like Honeycomb), but this is still an excellent price for anyone looking for an affordable, portable tablet.



T-Mobile and AT&T are still selling the Tab for $250 and $550, respectively. However, AT&T does not require you to sign a two-year data contract.

But if you’re serious about getting an Android tablet, we suggest waiting for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 and 8.9 this summer. Both are thinner and lighter than the iPad 2, and will run Honeycomb. You can expect pricing to be similar to the iPad, so around $600 for the 32 GB model.

[Via Android Community]

