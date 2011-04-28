Now You Can Become A C-Level Tweeter

Publicis’ VivaKi just created a fun-sounding chief officer title for its company: CSMO.



The newly created role of chief social media officer will be filled by Michael Wiley, former executive of public relations firm Edelman.

According to Mediapost, this move shows “how quickly big Madison Avenue agencies are reorganising around the rapid ascent of social media as a marketing communications platform.”

We think it sounds like fun! After all, social media managers just tweet all day and surf Facebook.

To find out how you can snag this role, here’s what it takes to become a C-Level tweeter.

