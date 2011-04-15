Now You Can personalise Gmail With Your Own Wallpaper

Photo: Gmail Blog

The Gmail Blog just announced that as of today, you can add your own wallpapers to the Gmail interface.Just like in the Gmail themes you’re used to, the wallpaper will sit in the background behind all of your windows, chats, and panes.



All you need to do to activate the new feature is head to “Settings” in Gmail, then the “Themes” tab, and then “Create Your Own Theme” at the bottom.

Click the background area in the pop-up, then click “Select” next to “Background Image,” and you’re all set.

