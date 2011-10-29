The Latest Yahoo Plan: Sell The Asian Assets And Pay A Big Dividend

Here’s the latest chapter in the Yahoo saga: now the company wants to sell its stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan, and pay a big dividend to investors with the proceeds.



It is leaning away from selling the entire company, Bloomberg reports. Although that could still happen, especialy after a sale of the Asian assets.

On its last earnings call, Yahoo said the value of its 35% stake in Yahoo Japan was $6.4 billion, and the value of its Alibaba stake was about $10 billion.

Since CEO Carol Bartz stepped down last month, the board has reportedly considered selling to a group of private equity firms, with possible backing from Microsoft or Google.

Alibaba’s Jack Ma has also repeatedly said he wants to buy the whole thing if Yahoo will sell.

