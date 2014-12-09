Now We Know Why Sony Gave Up On The Steve Jobs Biopic

Thanks to the huge Sony Pictures hack, we now have a good idea why the company passed on a Steve Jobs biopic based on Walter Isaacson’s biography of the Apple cofounder.

Sony’s revenue projections for the movie fell by 25% after Leonardo DiCaprio declined the lead role, according to Fusion’s Kevin Roose.

DiCaprio announced he wouldn’t be playing Jobs in October.

Sony then turned to Christian Bale, though he later dropped out of the role.

At the end of November, Universal Pictures announced they had picked up the screenplay from Sony and cast Michael Fassbender as Jobs.

A hacking group called the “Guardians of Peace” released troves of Sony’s internal documents last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.